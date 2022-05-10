The prospect of coming back to Tasmania is one which excites Collingwood gun recruit Sophie Garbin.
Her sixth-ranked Super Netball side is taking on the third-placed Queensland Firebirds in the annual pride match at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Sunday.
The Magpies face the fourth-positioned Giants at the Silverdome on Wednesday.
It's part of the club's ongoing partnership with the state government.
Garbin, an Australian Diamonds representative, has been touring the Apple Isle for years with various netball commitments and she's another who would love to see the state gets its own Super Netball team.
"It'd be great to see more teams in Super Netball, whether it's Tassie or anywhere else," she said.
"If Tassie has the facilities, I mean we played at the (Hobart) stadium for our pre-season match and it was amazing.
"They definitely have the support and the netball network. There are lots of girls that play. Our league needs more teams anyway.
"There's only eight teams, that's 80 spots for girls to play netball and that's not even including the internationals coming in. I think we definitely need more teams and why not Tassie?"
The last time Garbin played an official game in Tassie was when she was representing NSW Swifts in 2019. They lost to the Magpies at the Silverdome.
"The crowd was amazing. I'm excited to get back down there and actually play in front of a crowd that's cheering for me," she said.
The goal attack also played some underage tournaments in Tasmania.
"The last under-21s nationals were there (in Launceston)," she said.
"If you ask my mum, she loves Tassie, because she loved coming on all those trips and it's such a nice place to visit."
Garbin relished the chance to connect with Tassie's top young netballers when the Magpies played a pre-season match against Sunshine Coast Lightning in Hobart earlier this season.
"We headed out to state team trainings and I was so excited. It took me back to my youth when I was playing in those underage teams," she said.
"That was honestly the best time of my life when I was playing netball for those underage nationals. It was such a shame to see it cancelled the last couple of years due to COVID."
She's thrilled her club has the Tasmania connection.
"There's so much talent in Tassie and it's cool we have this partnership, that we can get down there and show the girls they can make it to the Super Netball level," she said.
Collingwood's Tassie trip shapes up as crucial to their season. A pair of wins could see them jump into the top four.
They're in solid form after falling by just five goals to top-ranked West Coast Fever on Sunday.
"It was devastating to go down to the Fever, especially when we were ahead and so close, especially because the Fever are such a hard team to beat," Garbin said.
"When you're that close and you don't win, it's heartbreaking.
"The last couple of weeks we've been building and had some pretty consistent performances and hopefully we can take that into the next two rounds."
Garbin missed the Pies' round five loss to the Giants last month due to being out with COVID.
Garbin, who switched to the Magpies this season after winning two premierships with the Swifts, is enjoying her new home.
"I'm loving it, it was a tough decision for me to leave the Swifts," she said.
"I really enjoyed my time there and I've made some friends I'll keep for a lifetime and I had a great relationship with Briony (Akle) the coach.
"But I thought it was the right time in my career and for a lifestyle change as well.
"Literally from day-dot, I felt like I've slotted in quite well and it's a great bunch."
A curtain-raiser will be played between the Magpies' training partners and the Tassie Magpies Australian National Championships team before Sunday's game in Hobart.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
