JackJumpers captain Clint Steindl is urging his group to enjoy game three of their NBL grand final against Sydney Kings at 7.30pm in Sydney on Wednesday.
The Tassie outfit is trailing the Kings 2-0 in the five-game series.
"We've come a hell of a long way, we've accomplished somethings but it's not just accomplishing those things," he said.
"It's about how we've gone about each and every day and one thing coach Scott Roth keeps saying is celebrate the season, whatever happens, happens, but we're going to continue to play the right way and invest in each other."
He said his teammates were up-and-about despite the heartbreak of losing a close game two encounter in Hobart on Sunday.
"We gained some momentum in game two and some improvements from that first game in Sydney and we're right there, there's little things we can fix," he said.
"It's disappointing to let opportunities like that go at home but we can't go looking for answers because sometimes you're not going to find them, you've got to move on.
"We're upbeat, we know what we can do, we've been in this position before and I have no doubt why we can't get game three."
Roth provided insight into where his team has struggled in the opening two matches.
"We had moments in game one and we've had moments all year playing them, for two or three good quarters and we just haven't been able to get 40 minutes together," he said.
"They don't give you a lot of chances to make mistakes, they captalise on a lot of them and they've got really good players who spread out, their best player (Jaylen Adams) doesn't even play and they've got multiple guys who can score the basketball.
"We had little windows during the course of that game.
"We weren't able to captalise long enough on them, we had breakdowns here and there.
"But I thought it was a great game to be part of and great for the league and what you want in the finals."
Roth and Steindl condemned the death threats Sydney Kings' Dejan Vasiljevic received via social media following his match-winning shot in Sunday's game.
Meanwhile, the NBL Game Review Panel reviewed Sunday's incident when Sydney Kings coach Chase Buford kicked and damaged an LED sign during the third quarter.
Buford was charged for unsportsmanlike behaviour and fined $500, reduced to $375 after he accepted an early guilty plea.
An NBL statement said referees were not aware the incident occurred, and as such, an in-game penalty was not applied.
The NBL and the Kings reached an agreement the club would pay for the repair or replacement of the panel.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
