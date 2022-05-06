Cricket Tasmania has re-signed Salliann Beams as the Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes women's coach for two years.
Described as the "worst-kept secret" by chief executive Dominic Baker, the news was officially announced on Friday after previously being discussed publicly.
Winning the state's first WNCL title this season, backing up the performance is certainly on Beams' radar.
"After we got over the line, our thoughts quickly went on going back-to-back and I was quite surprised actually how quickly we thought and the hunger was actually we want a bit more of this," the premiership coach said.
"I'm really thrilled to be here another two years, I think we've got a starting point, that's the biggest thing for me.
"I know it's taken four years to get here but we've got a starting point now to inspire the next generation and actually create something incredible here."
Beams admitted there will be a bit of pressure on her and the Tigers this season, but feels as though it's been that way "from day one".
"In performance cricket, it's about getting over the line," she said.
"I've always felt supported and I knew this was going to take a bit of time, that's for sure, but that is performance cricket - the pressure.
"I'm enjoying the next challenge actually because we've got to be better, we can't just expect that because we've got a good list that it's going to happen."
Cricket Tasmania's female pathway has been reshaped over the past few seasons, with the Premier Cricket competition downsizing from 10 first-grade sides to four following a review from former international cricketer and Salliann's wife, Kristen.
The changes made to the pathway are some of the main reasons why re-signing the Tigers and Hurricanes coach was crucial according to Baker.
"One of the things that has really impressed me since being in the organisation is that we've had a really solid plan for the way that we've wanted female cricket to develop in Tasmania at both a grassroots and a professional level," he said.
"That plan has been led by Salli and the organisation had no hesitations in backing her to continue that plan."
Named internally as 'Journey 25', the plan has "a number of facets" according to coach Beams and has helped players like North Hobart's Clare Scott, who made her Tigers debut last season, develop into better cricketers.
"One is making sure our Premier League cricket has got the right system and structure where girls are competing every single week," she said.
"We want them to go out, particularly in club cricket, knowing that they're not going to win just by turning up, they've got to actually show up and perform."
The program also sees the state's up-and-coming players train for longer, rather than just for a national championship carnival as they would previously.
"I think if you're a young 12-year-old girl, you actually know the way to go, it's transparent, you can see that you've got support and it's exciting," Beams added.
Since taking over as both Tigers and Hurricanes coach in 2018, Beams has led the WNCL outfit to third, sixth and third before winning the title this season.
Unfortunately, and as she admits, the Hurricanes haven't been able to have the same success, with finishes of eighth, seventh, eighth and sixth telling the story so far.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
