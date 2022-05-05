Adding to an ever growing list of hospitality venues around the Coast, the team behind Penguin Beer Co are ready to start pouring at their new Devonport venue.
Called Island State Brewing, and with an aesthetic inspired by vintage post-cards, the brewery will offer a range of craft beers brewed on site, different to those on offer at Penguin.
Plenty of collaboration is also planned with the surrounding businesses.
After all, ventures like this that are all about showing off what the Coast has to offer, co-owner Scott Seymour said.
"We wanted a way to showcase the North-West," he said. "We've got some great neighbours, and they've been really supportive and welcoming.
"And for tourists, they don't have to seek things out - they can have a look, and have everything in one package.
"There are four different experiences in one 200 metre stretch."
A mix of brewery and bar, co-owner Scott Seymour said there was a real charm in being able to enjoy a drink made right where you're drinking it.
"When people enjoy craft beer, locality is important," he said.
"People like to know where the beers come from, and to have a bit of individuality. You don't want to go to a different venue and drink the same thing."
The beers reflect this, he said, with drinks such as 'the Devonporter', the Port City Pale Ale and North West Coast IPA' ready to serve first up.
With no kitchen there won't be the familiar burgers and wings on offer like there are at Penguin, but Mr Seymour said that was the benefit of being located at the Market Square Pavillion, with great food venues just nearby.
The team are also set to bring food trucks in.
Island State Brewing will officially open on Friday afternoon - a relief and achievement all in one, Mr Seymour said.
"I've been getting up to 12 messages a day asking when it's going to open," he said. "It's great to be able to give people a date.
"It's been a big team effort, collaboratively. We've got a great team behind us."
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, covering Tasmania's North-West regions.
