The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Island State Brewing set to open in Devonport on Friday

Meg Whitfield
By Meg Whitfield
Updated May 5 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOTTOMS UP: Tara and Scott Seymour said the brewery has been a huge team effort. Picture: Eve Woodhouse

Adding to an ever growing list of hospitality venues around the Coast, the team behind Penguin Beer Co are ready to start pouring at their new Devonport venue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Whitfield

Meg Whitfield

Reporter

Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, covering Tasmania's North-West regions.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.