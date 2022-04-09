The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers and Scott Roth in playoffs conversation

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONVERSATIONS: The JackJumpers' form has Scott Roth firmly in the coach of the year conversation. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Scott Roth does not want to talk about finals and nor does he want to talk about the coach of the year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.