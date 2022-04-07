The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers re-sign Matt Kenyon for 2022-23 season

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 7 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK AGAIN: Matt Kenyon will join the JackJumpers again next NBL season. Picture: Craig George

Matt Kenyon has committed his future to the Tasmania JackJumpers for another season to cap off a remarkable career renaissance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.