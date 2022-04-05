The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tyler Blizzard to make professional boxing debut at Hordern Pavilion

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 5 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD TO GO: Tyler Blizzard, pictured in Launceston this year, is set to step into a boxing ring for the first time professionally. Picture: Craig George

It's been a long wait but Launceston boxer Tyler Blizzard will finally make his professional debut on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.