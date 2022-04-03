The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL: Jaylen Adams leads Sydney Kings over Tasmania JackJumpers

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 3 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY MAN: Josh Adams led Tasmania's point scoring against the Sydney Kings in Hobart. Picture: Craig George

Scott Roth and the Tasmania JackJumpers are refusing to let a double-digit loss derail their productive first season despite an underwhelming return to Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.