Cooper Anthes, Ava Curtis and Sascha Lowry headline Tasmania under-19s inclusion

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated March 31 2022 - 8:14am, first published 5:30am
INCLUSION: Cooper Anthes is set to represent Tasmania next week at the national championships. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Several of the Greater Northern Raiders' rising talents headline the list of inclusions for Tasmania's men's and women's under-19 squads.

