Sasha Moloney and Sascha Lowry have delivered as the Greater Northern Raiders' chief destroyers to lead their side to a convincing victory over Clarence. Amy Duggan (46 off 86) got the Raiders going with the bat as she made it look easy while wickets fell at the other end with the Raiders left at 5-67 when Caitlyn Webster departed. After the loss of Webster, the Raiders lost 5-93, including the loss of Duggan which saw the home side bundled out for 160 with four overs to spare. Lowry (28* off 57) backed up her Latrobe century from Saturday and played one of her best knocks of the season to help bolster the Raiders' total. With 161 the target to defend, the Raiders needed to strike early against Clarence and Meg Radford provided the answer as she snuck one past to send Maddison Brooks (12 off 18). Moloney and Alice McLauchlan struck soon after each other to have Clarence at 3-49 and in some but it was the former which caused the domino effect thanks to an athletic run-out. The Raiders' skipper's sharp bit of fielding sent Taylor Brooks back to the sheds and sparked a fall of wickets at a whirlwind rate. Lowry (3-19), after her excellent work with the bat, set about showing her wares with the ball as she captured the next three Clarence wickets to cap-off an excellent all-round display. Hannah Magor rattled the stumps of Mary Broadhurst without troubling the scorers as Clarence's opener Emily Smith (58 off 96) began to run-out of partners as she played a lone-hand. The wicket-keeper batter manoeuvred the ball through the gaps in the field during her three hour stay at the wicket but the regular loss of wickets at the other end, resulted in Smith trying to force the game. Smith was unable to get quite to the pitch of the Moloney as some sharp work behind the stumps by Emma Manix-Geeves sealed Clarence's fate. The skipper, in a perfect ending to the game, clean bowled Clarence's tailender Talia Hayward to close the visitors innings at 119 all out to ensure the Raiders won.

