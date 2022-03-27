The Examiner
Cricket North: Westbury claim 2021-22 premiership over Launceston in grand final

March 27 2022 - 3:30pm
Westbury have won the Cricket North first grade title. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Westbury have defeated Launceston to complete one of the most memorable seasons in the club's history as they became champions of Cricket North.

