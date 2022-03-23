The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Manix-Geeves wins medal again as Raiders earn recognition

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 23 2022 - 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Manix-Geeves. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Emma Manix-Geeves has led the way as the Greater Northern Raiders' superb seasons were rewarded at the CTPL's annual awards night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.