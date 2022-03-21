sport, local-sport,

Keely Froling's impressive season in the WNBL has been recognised with a joint-share of the Sydney Flames' most valuable player award. Froling was honoured with the prestigious award alongside fellow Australian Opal and Flames teammate Shyla Heal after the Launceston Tornadoes' star averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and was in the top 10 players for court time. READ MORE: AFL journalist dares to break news The 26-year-old transferred over from the Canberra Capitals in the off-season and was part of Shane Heal's re-vamped Flames outfit of which she was named co-captain alongside former Tornadoes' captain Lauren Mansfield. Shane Heal was glowing in his praise of his leader after she guided a youthful Flames side during their last-placed finish to the season. "Keely Froling had a tremendous second half of the year. She improved in all aspects of the game and carried our team to wins when we were without key players," he said. "Her toughness and desire are elite in the WNBL and she displayed fantastic leadership for our young squad." Froling will now get ready for the Tornadoes' NBL1 South season which tips-off on April 23 at Elphin Sports Centre. The Launceston side will be hoping that Froling can repeat last season's form which saw her called up by the Opals, break the record for most points in an NBL1 game (52) and claim the Tornadoes' most valuable player award. READ MORE: Hadspen collect another TCL title There is still plenty of basketball on the agenda for the Townsville-born star as a representative in Australia's 3x3 women's team. The format is set to make its Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham later this year. It shapes as a major opportunity for Australia after they failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/9d6183ef-e8a7-4f26-9a22-39be5ebbc488.jpg/r1021_135_2964_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg