Longford will be gunning for a fourth straight TCL Female Boom title as they take on Bracknell on Sunday. Bracknell, who are in their first grand final since 2018-19, went through the season with just two losses, while Longford went one better. "I'm really proud of the girls, mainly because we started off the season considering it was going to be a building year for us because we had a few [player] losses," Bracknell captain Amy Buettel said. "It's been really fun having a split division and playing the top teams again. "It's given us girls a really awesome chance to hone in on aspects of our game that we want to work on, which is awesome when facing people like Longford, which forces us to work on those things." READ MORE: TCL: Longford stand in way of Hadspen's fourth TCL flag in a row Buettel admitted that her side consistently hadn't scored enough runs against Longford in the past, but Tigers skipper Emma Humphries also said it's been an issue for the reigning premiers. "Unfortunately we've struggled with runs this year as well, so we are in that boat as well where we need to make more," Humphries said. "That's something that we've been working on at training and hopefully we can perform well on Sunday." The side's match-ups this season saw Longford win by seven wickets in their most recent clash and a wash-out in round one. After meeting in the premier league grand final on Saturday, Hadspen will once again host Longford on Sunday in the C-grade decider. This time, the roles are reversed, with Hadspen storming into the grand final despite finishing third. "We have a lot of young fellas coming through which helps us and helps the club, especially helps us in C-grade as we are a fairly old team," Jason Thomas said. "It's a great contest, C-grade, it's a great development league for the young fellas coming through and I think it just helps the TCL that we've got a great rivalry with Longford." However, the Chieftains are responsible for the Tigers' only loss of the season. "To beat Longford at home was a great achievement, the key is our young opening bowlers, my son Tyane and Will Grey," he said. "We've started to get in form with the bat as well, I made a nice 50 on the weekend and the other boys have been hitting the ball well too." Missing regulars on that day, Longford's Jonathon Smits has overseen his side's great year. READ MORE: NBL1: Kelsey Griffin commits to Launceston Tornadoes for NBL1 2022 "It's probably one of the best seasons I've been at the club for," Smits said. "We've got a couple of Exeter's opening bowlers from last year's side come over ... and everything's come together this year." He believes his top-order is the key to victory. "If we can see their opening bowlers off and just lose maybe one or two wickets before drinks at 20 overs, we've got a real chance of being them on the weekend."

