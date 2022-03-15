sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders have used a fourth finals appearance of the season to push for a permanent home. As the composite club for the North and North-West progresses in both Cricket Tasmania Premier League competitions, its officials, coaches and players believe a settled base is paramount for continued development. And UTAS Stadium is the undoubted preference for all. Having already reached both Twenty20 finals this season, this weekend will see Tim Coyle's men's side in the two-day semi-final and Darren Simmonds' women in the one-day final. By finishing in second place, the men secured home advantage but with the drop-in wickets at UTAS removed for the footy season, several other Northern venues were considered before the fixture was confirmed at Latrobe Recreation Ground. Greater Northern performance administrator Richard Bennett welcomed the chance for the men to grace the North-West but said the scenario highlighted the club's pressing needs. "We want our own home, that's what we've got to be shooting for. But the path to that is unclear," he said. "The men's team has not played on the North-West for two seasons so this is a great boost for our program. It's a credit to Latrobe Council and Latrobe Cricket Club that the ground will host the CTPL semi-final and Cricket North-West grand final. "Rostering of home fixtures has always been a challenge. We've had great support from Cricket North, Cricket North-West and the clubs but we are aware when we are playing home matches it often means inconveniencing the tenant club. Our improved access to UTAS Stadium has been critically important for us. Not only does it provide us the best facility for premier cricket in the country, but it lessens the impact on the CN and CNW clubs." Bennett said the Raiders would be open to suggestions of locations for a permanent base. UTAS Stadium is considered the best venue in the North but the overlap of cricket and footy seasons creates logistical issues. This season's CTPL grand final is scheduled for March 25-27 which is the same weekend as round one of the Tasmanian State League. Wary of creating conflict with the footy community, Bennett said he would welcome a later removal of drop-in wickets. He said the Raiders' continued success, headlined by their first silverware in the men's T20 competition plus this week's call-up for Jono Chapman, Charlie Eastoe and Sam O'Mahony to the Tasmanian Second XI, warranted asking the question. "We'll have played in two of three men's finals series this year and both women's finals. We're seeing continued improvement and performance for the program and the players and we will work on planning for our involvement in finals moving forward, but, ultimately the lack of a home facility available for the duration of the season makes it very difficult. "Nearly every cricket club in the state, premier or otherwise, has a home from October to March, the Raiders need one too. "We would like to play at UTAS wherever possible. Any access we get to play a game there is a step ahead of where we've been previously. We've been fortunate that we've been able to get good access between the dates of the drop-in pitches' installation but there is no opportunity for late season games with the pitches coming out. "Until such time as we have our own venue then we need to work as well as we can with all our stakeholders." Minor premiers South Hobart face Lindisfarne in the other men's semi-final at Queenborough Oval this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/df495641-0536-4693-aebd-1591c9230c87.jpg/r130_295_3731_2330_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg