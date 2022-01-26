sport, cricket,

Coach Tim Coyle wants to start seeing state recognition for Greater Northern Raiders players after the franchise claimed a maiden trophy in its fourth year of existence. A superb performance against all the odds saw the men's team defeat South Hobart Sandy Bay in a thrilling Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 grand final at Bellerive Oval. Established in 2018-19 to provide a pathway for North and North-West cricketers, the team proved too good for a Sharks outfit gunning for their fifth CTPL T20 crown. A three-wicket victory with an over to spare sounds reasonably comfortable, but the Raiders lost 5-8 late on and had to rely on the man Coyle dubbed "Mr Reliable" to live up to his nickname. Westbury's Jono Chapman delivered, hitting the winning run to go with his excellent bowling figures of 4-25 and becoming a deserved winner of the player of the match award. An emotionally-drained Coyle - who watched the match online in isolation after testing positive to COVID - said he was delighted for players whose reward should be elevation into state squads. "It's a fantastic achievement for the program and the players, particularly those who have believed in it and stuck with it from the start and know the most important thing for Northern cricket is the Greater Northern Raiders," he said. "It's essential for the long-term success of Tasmanian cricket to have a healthy North and I hope this inspires other people to want to be part of this. "It's absolutely vital that we're involved and that funding continues to increase and this is a great shot in the arm for that conversation to continue." The multiple Sheffield Shield-winning tactician recalled how international selections followed silverware when he was Tasmanian coach and expected similar progress for Raiders players. He also praised inaugural coach Andy Gower who battled numerous issues in the Raiders' opening two years, not least player commitment, but laid the foundation for Coyle to consolidate and improve. "We now have a group of players who are totally committed so I think we are ahead of our time now." Despite a cricket career stretching nearly half a century, Coyle admitted he aged a couple of years as his team threatened to blow a commanding position in a pulsating climax to the match. Set 144 to win, the Raiders made a blistering start to their chase. Evan Gulbis took nine off Cam Valente's opening over before Devonport's Sam O'Mahony twice dispatched George Town's Tassie Tigers paceman Gabe Bell over the ropes. Gulbis took 13 off Umair Butt's first four deliveries and after being pelted for 18 off the first five balls of his second over, Bell turned the tide with his sixth as Gulbis was caught by Valente at mid-on for 29 off just 11. When O'Mahony followed suit soon after - caught at point by Sean Willis off Valente - the Raiders had wobbled from 0-49 to 2-55. Launceston teammates Alistair Taylor and Charlie Eastoe steadied the ship and kept the Raiders needing a run-a-ball through the middle of the innings. When Eastoe smashed Butt for 14 off three balls, including a reverse sweep six, the Raiders needed 14 off four overs with seven wickets in hand and the writing appeared on the wall. But his departure for a well-made 43 sparked the collapse with Taylor soon following for 29. The Sharks smelled blood with Tom Andrew (3-25) and Valente (2-25 plus a composed run out) particularly hungry. A score of 2-130 had become 7-138 with five still needed off two overs. Chapman, who had been dropped in the slips on zero, hit Bell down the ground for two, gleefully accepted a couple of byes courtesy of a Max Denehey misfield to level the scores and then calmly stroked the winning run. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Sharks had posted 7-143. Opener Harry Nichols hit 34, Sean Willis 26 and Matt Clark 21 but the Raiders utilised seven bowlers who took wickets at regular intervals and successfully stemmed the run-flow. O'Mahony's 2-10 was pivotal midway through the innings but it was Chapman whose figures dominated the scorecard. The Shamrocks quick took 4-24 off his four overs, including 2-5 off the last as the tail-enders attempted to attack. Chapman also produced an eventful 16th over in which he took two wickets but could have had four with catches dropped off consecutive deliveries. The spills had started early for the Raiders with Gulbis also putting one down running back from cover off the fourth ball of the innings before a run had been scored. It was a frenetic period for the former Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder. Just 16 hours earlier, he had completed the first half of an unlikely inter-state double by helping Carlton win the VicSuperSlam competition. The 35-year-old top scored with 45 in his team's 8-143, then took 1-16 as St Kilda fell 11 runs short, collected the trophy as captain before hopping on a flight to Hobart early the next morning. Victory was especially sweet for the Raiders who were making their second journey of the week to the capital and coming off an energy-sapping two-day fixture while South Hobart had been enjoying a bye.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/a55f4d3a-7ee6-43bd-acf6-1a246ed4775b.jpeg/r0_415_4179_2776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg