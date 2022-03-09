sport, local-sport,

Scotch Oakburn College had a day out at the Northern Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools swimming carnival on Wednesday, almost sweeping the event's shields. The two junior shields escaped Scotch's grasp but the remainder of the honours went their way as more than 250 students from six schools took to the Launceston Aquatic Centre. Split over two sessions, the first saw under 13 and 14 students put their best foot forward, with two meet records broken. READ MORE: Tamar Rowing Club's Chris Symons a finalist for national awards Launceston Church Grammar's under-14 girls 4x50m medley relay team of Olivia Heazlewood, Phoebe Tole, Stella Freeman and Abbie King broke Scotch's 2021 record by 1.19 seconds, while King backed up her effort to break the under-14 girls 50m freestyle record. King's swim saw her eclipse Ariane Titmus' 2014 record by 0.7 seconds. The carnival's elder swimmers, the under 15 and 16 competitors, hit the water in the second session, which also saw two records - and another one of Titmus' - go down. READ MORE: Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Tasmania coming in February 2023 Scotch's Taylor Brock knocked out the multiple-time Olympic medallist's under-15 girls 100m freestyle mark by just 0.02 seconds before grabbing another record with her relay team. Brock, Bella Muldoon, Grace Mitchell and Grace Culhane broke St Patrick's College's under-15 girls 4x50m freestyle record from last year by 0.09 seconds. The carnival's best swimmers will now progress to the SATIS statewide carnival on Tuesday, March 22 at the Doone Kennedy Hobart Aquatic Centre.

