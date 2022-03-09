newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania has added another feather to its cap. Ironman, on Wednesday, announced the Apple Isle as the newest addition to the Ironman 70.3 Oceania calendar with a five-year deal in place until 2027. The Hobart event will be on Sunday February 5, 2023, and encompasses a 1.9-kilometre swim in the Derwent River, a 90km bike ride and and 21.1km run. The race finishes at Princes Wharf. Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said the event would deliver around $2 million in economic benefits to the state each year of the agreement. "Local tourism and hospitality businesses will reap the benefits, with more than 1000 competitors and their supporters coming to Tasmania and eating and shopping in local businesses and staying at local hotels," he said. "For those competing, best of luck with your training in the year ahead and I look forward to welcoming you to Tasmania in 2023 for the inaugural event." READ MORE: Huge honour as rower celebrates 50 years in sport Managing director of Oceania for The IRONMAN Group Geoff Meyer said plenty of work had gone in behind-the-scenes. "Our team has been working hard to develop a course that will show off the region and provide an incredible racing experience for the more than 1000 athletes who will take part," he said. "Tasmania is a bucket list destination for people from around the world and we're thrilled to be in the position to show off the region to triathletes, their friends and families, as they come to race, stay and play. "Ironman 70.3 Tasmania will be a unique event in our portfolio, it will include the first indoor transition in the region at Princes Wharf and is also set to be the southernmost Ironman 70.3 event in the world. A unique destination demands a unique course and that's what this event will deliver." Sports Minister Nic Street is excited by the event's potential. "We're expecting a lot of locals, a lot from interstate and we hope international participation in the event and why wouldn't you - where else would you rather do an Ironman triathlon than Hobart?" he said. Entries for the triathlon, supported by the government through Events Tasmania, open on March 31.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/eee8d92b-5d95-4982-b23b-cf6295a4b839.jpg/r83_153_1773_1108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg