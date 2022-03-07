AusCann progress on DermaCann medicinal cannabis for dogs
A Tasmanian-linked medicinal cannabis company developing products for dogs has reported progress on a range of fronts.
One of its canine products appears to be getting closer to hitting the shelves in Australia.
AusCann Group Holdings Limited signed a three-year medicinal cannabis resin supply deal with Westbury-based Extractas Bioscience (then Tasmanian Alkaloids) in mid-2019.
Perth-headquartered AusCann told the ASX its activities in the six months to December 31 included:
- successful completion of a 90-day safety study for its DermaCann product in the US, confirming the product intended to treat canine skin conditions was safe and well tolerated by dogs;
- submitting the final regulatory data modules for DermaCann product registration in Australia;
- appointing a company to start DermaCann product registration in New Zealand;
- engaging another company to advance a clinical program for its CPAT-01 product, targeting pain and inflammation in companion animals, in the US;
- a successful pre-submission meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for CPAT-01; and
- appointing new chair Tod McGrouther.
The company's half-yearly report said it remained well funded, with net cash of $11.4 million at the end of the period.