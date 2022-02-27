sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders have given themselves every chance to play in the premier league two day semi-finals. The Raiders, which have a bye in the final round, moved up to second on the table after an emphatic victory against Glenorchy at KGV Oval on the weekend. They are on 56 points with New Town their only threat sitting in fifth on 48 points. "I'm really thrilled and proud of the boys and their effort," stand-in skipper Charlie Eastoe said. "That was really good and hopefully we'll be able to play in our first red-ball semi-final." The Raiders looked like they'd challenge for the outright victory but the game was eventually stopped due to inclement weather. Eastoe explained the Raiders went into the game with some areas of focus after two consecutive losses. "We hadn't won a first session in a while and we put a big emphasis on that this week," he said. "To be honest, I think we won every session of the game so it was really pleasing to firstly have back-to-back session wins. "To be able to put four in a row together was a big positive." READ MORE: O'Mahony five-for has Raiders in with chance for outright victory Quick Sam O'Mahony starred with 5-25 from 7.3 overs on Saturday. "We had a plan set previously before the game for Sam to bowl a few short-pitch deliveries and the plan obviously paid off with two going to the man at deep square and one caught behind, which was really pleasing," Eastoe said. "And then after that he just bowled really well and found his rhythm, which was awesome." Eastoe was pleasantly surprised by how well his troops fought back on Saturday. "To be honest, at the start, I was a little bit nervous, because I obviously sent Glenorchy into bat and they were looking pretty comfortable at none for 40," he said. "And then a few held out in the deep and then the game just turned a little bit and the wicket started playing a few tricks as there was a lot of live grass on the pitch. "To bowl them out for 90, I didn't think we were going to do that at none for 40." Opener John Hayes top-scored with 85 from 209 balls. "He really dug in during a really difficult time on Saturday," Eastoe said. "I mean, if we lost him, we could have been in a little bit of trouble but he found a way to negotiate their bowling, which is really pleasing." The stand-in captain was also thrilled with how Jono Chapman attacked the game on Sunday morning when it was uncertain how much of the match would be played given the weather. "I'm not sure how many balls he faced but he scored his 40 pretty quickly. (The pitch) was doing a little bit this morning so the counter attack paid off," Eastoe said. Eastoe also felt Spencer Hayes got the Raiders through a tough period on Saturday evening. John Hayes and Spencer Hayes resumed at the crease on Sunday with the Raiders at 1-150. The latter would be the first to fall on 25 runs after scooping a drive to Tim Spotswood off Trent Le Rossignol's pace. The Magpies swooped again minutes later with John Hayes (85) caught behind by wicket-keeper Josh Hartill from Tushaar Garg's fast spell. Hayes' four-and-a-half hour knock had consisted of 10 fours. Chapman (45) and Dravid Rao dug in to get the Raiders to 217 before Chapman nicked through to Hartill. It meant Harrison Thomas picked up his first peg of the day. Rao (17*) and James Beattie (3*) combined to push the total up to 8-222 (dec) from 82 overs. Jyles Horne was the best of the Magpies' attack with 2-31 and six maidens from 19 overs. Openers Ryan Graham-Daft and Garg got the home side off to a start in the follow-on but then the former was caught behind off Beattie's pace. The Magpies finished 1/42 before play was stopped. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

