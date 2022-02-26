sport, local-sport,

With trick names like scarecrow, tantrum to fakie and back roll to revert it's no wonder people get excited about wakeboarding. They are among the tricks good mates Charlie Ten Broeke and Judah Towns like to do when they hit the water. And the Hobart-based pair got their chance on Saturday during Tasmanian Wakeboarding's (TasWake) second round at Trevallyn Dam. READ MORE: Flint eyes high prize after national championship win Judah, 14, won the mixed open category while Charlie, 14, was runner-up in the advanced section. "In my heat, I got four tricks up and four tricks back," Judah said. "In the final, I got five tricks either way, I crashed on my last one on the way back." The long-time friends are destined for nationals on Canberra's Molonglo River from April 5-9. "I've never been to nationals this will be my first time," Charlie said. He's excited to compete in a new place and take on different competitors. The teenager recently stepped up to advanced from the straight air category. "I've only just got into advanced this year and noticed the change - I was only allowed to do one flip in my last division, now I can do as many as I want," he said. Judah has been to nationals a few times. "It's a bunch of fun with the mates you make over there on the mainland," he said. "It's definitely much harder competition over there. "Mostly everyone on the mainland can wakeboard all through the year whereas in Tassie we get limited time over summer." Judah explained the Tassie water became too chilly to wakeboard throughout the year. His aim is to do a stand up pass and not crash at nationals as well as squeeze most of his best tricks into his junior men's performance. Charlie wants to make the most of his time left in the 10-14 boys division and has his sights set on making the podium in Canberra. The pair got into the sport when Judah got a wakeboard for Christmas a few years ago. They shared the prized possession. As Charlie said they both were able to stand up on their first attempts. TasWake committee member Nicole Rattray said the group, which organises coaching sessions, had an emphasis on helping youngsters achieve their goals. "We support young kids to progress in wakeboarding, we run competitions so they can go to things like nationals and state titles and that type of thing," she said. She said the competition series typically attracted 30 riders from beginner through to professional level. There is also a non-competitive division for people who just want to have a go. She highlighted the family-oriented atmosphere of the sport. "All the families come, they're all out on the water and it's just a good day out," she said. "They get the opportunity to ride behind a really cool wake boat and it's giving the kids a bit of exposure and it's just fun." Round one of the series was at Hobart and round three is at Lake Barrington.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/e41524d2-8c7c-4558-8b01-73f0bc423441.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg