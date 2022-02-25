newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Logistical issues have wrecked Launceston's chances of hosting WNBL action after the Silverdome surface was deemed not up to standard ahead of next week's scheduled game. The Silverdome had been set to host a WNBL fixture between the Southside Flyers and Bendigo Spirit on Wednesday, March 2 but the game has been relocated to Hobart. "An approved International Basketball Federation playing surface is required for NBL games, and the current playing surface at the Silverdome is no longer compliant and is unable to be used for NBL games," the state government wrote in a statement. "A second-hand transportable arena floor that is NBL compliant was purchased for the Silverdome, however there were some logistical challenges for the installation of the floor and a new scoring system." READ MORE: Chandler women's sport bill a 'solution to non-existent problem' The Silverdome, which was built in 1984, had hosted NBL games as recently as last season when the New Zealand Breakers played home games at the venue as part of a deal with the state government. The WNBL relocation is unlikely to affect the Tasmania JackJumpers' game scheduled against the Breakers on March 5, with second-hand transportable arena floor likely to be installed and other logistical issues resolved by that time. The fixture is set to be the JackJumpers' first competitive NBL game in Northern Tasmania. READ MORE: Northern Tasmania enjoys a day at the race Previously, when the JackJumpers' Silverdome fixture was confirmed, it was indicated the facility had undergone upgrades to the scoring system and lighting to be fit for NBL standard. The absence of WNBL action could potentially force a further push through the federal election period to see funding committed to the UTAS Stadium precinct proposal, estimated at $145 million, which includes a 5,000 seat indoor-sporting facility in its plans. During the state election last year, the Silverdome was earmarked for "immediate" upgrades and the establishment of a four-court indoor netball stadium. The proposal was estimated to be worth $5 million with the state government's Stadiums Tasmania tasked with overseeing it. "Netball needs an indoor centre here in Launceston, and Stadiums Tasmania will be tasked with bringing that to fruition," Premier Peter Gutwein said at the time.

