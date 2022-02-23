coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded 842 new cases of COVID-19, with active cases sitting at 4080. Hospital cases declined by one from 11 to 10, with the Department of Health advising five people were being treated specifically for COVID-19, while five patients were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report No new deaths were recorded, and two people remain in an intensive care unit. People in the COVID@home program declined from 429 to 403, while three people were under observation in the state's community case management facilities - the same as yesterday.

