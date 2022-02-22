sport, local-sport,

It's been an exciting week for Motree Thoroughbreds owner Mandy Gunn. It started on Sunday night at Mowbray. "We got a quinella in the Magic Millions three and four-year-old race with two horses," the Waterhouse-based horse breeder said. "And I sold their two sisters on Monday." READ MORE: Magic Millions yearling gross sales well up on last year First Accused, trained by Scott Brunton, won by a full-length and the Barry Campbell-trained Azara got second over 1400-metres. "I'm not in the ownership anymore but it was just a great honour that I bred him and he won," Gunn said of First Accused. Then on Monday, Motree Thoroughbreds' Magic Millions' sales grossed $609,000 which was the third-largest of the vendors at Carrick. Gunn was pleased to sell 17 of her 20 horses. Wednesday's Launceston Cup is another day to look forward to for the breeder. Reigning champion Glass Warrior and White Hawk are the two she'll be keeping an eye on. She co-owns White Hawk with her sister, Angela Brakey, who trains the eight-year-old gelding. Gunn leases Glass Warrior to ownership manger, Rob Hammond. "There's 10 of us in the lease. I'm in the lease as well and then they pay me - 20 per cent of all prize money is the lease fee," she said. "It's helped me get going because if people hadn't done that for me, we wouldn't be here today. "They've been great and Rob has leased a lot of horses off me. "It's been a great system that's allowed my horses to get out and get racing." It will a busy day of watching for Gunn who also has Mandela Effect in the Mowbray Stakes on the day. Gunn, who was a cattle and sheep breeder, explained how she got into horse racing after her sister, Brakey, bought White Yard who went on to run second in the 2011 Launceston Cup. She soon purchased broodmare Morell, the dam of Mandela Effect and Galenus. "Both those mares (White Yard and Morell) have been superb foundation mares for me," she said. From White Yard came White Hawk who won the Devonport Cup and Golden Mile recently. "He's just having the summer of his life," she said. More than a decade ago she bought yearling Banca Mo - for just $2100 - who went on to take out the Warrnambool, Mornington and Pakenham Cups. Gunn's breeding business is named in honour of Banca Mo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/1105aee4-aefc-4358-b427-f2cc248e983f.jpg/r585_335_5172_2927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg