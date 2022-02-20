coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded 555 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 3689. Hospital cases dropped from 12 to nine, with the Department of Health advising six people were being treated specifically for COVID-19, while three patients were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Mother's love gives child a new lease on life No new deaths have been recorded following the death announced on Saturday, and two people remain in ICU. People in the COVID@home program grew from 370 to 391, while 12 people remain under observation in the state's community case management facilities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

