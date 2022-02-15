news, local-news,

A fundraising event, aimed at promoting the gin industry, while simultaneously raising funds for sick children, is set to return for its second edition. After the success of its sold-out inaugural event last year, Country Club Tasmania is set to host Variety Tasmania's progressive gin tasting event, Variety of Gins. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire The event is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 4. Variety Tasmania's chief executive Mohammad Aldergham said Variety of Gins was a fantastic night out raising funds for the organisation's programs that empower children who are sick, disadvantaged, or are living with a disability. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent "At Variety - the Children's Charity, we believe all Tassie kids deserve the chance to be just that - kids," he said. "We hope to raise more than $15,000, which we're on track to do thanks to our fantastic sponsors." Lat year, Variety helped more than 1,200 vulnerable children across Tasmania. READ MORE: State's education portfolio still up in the air The fundraiser will showcase gin cocktails from some of Tasmania's finest distillers. Darby-Norris Distillery from Scottsdale, and Three Cuts Gin by Turner Stillhouse, from the West Tamar Valley, are set to represent the North of the state at the event, while McHenry Distillery from the Tasman Peninsula will make up the Southern contingent. Three Cuts Gin co-founder Justin Turner participated in the first Variety of Gins edition and said it was a unique and beneficial event. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government begins new plan to curb family violence "We love talking about, and allowing people to taste our Three Cuts Gin in such a beautiful setting," he said. "It's even better knowing we're supporting Variety's work helping local kids." Darby-Norris Distillery Co-founder Jeff Darby said Tasmanian gin distilleries had been doing it tough through COVID-19 and hoped the event would increase industry awareness. Entertainment will be provided by the Australian Army Band Tasmania, and canapes will be supplied by Country Club Tasmania. The night will conclude with an auction hosted by Roberts Real Estate with a host of items to be won. For tickets visit www.stickytickets.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/f3910dad-2f9d-4642-9dd1-925d0691b454.jpg/r1_99_1169_759_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg