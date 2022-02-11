sport, local-sport,

"Never give up." That's the key message Launceston driver Adam Garwood has taken from his motorsport-loving dad, Greg, across the years. And it's that attitude which has taken Garwood places during his budding career. Fans will get to see the hometown hope in action at Symmons Plains for Race Tasmania this weekend. READ MORE: Herne learning fast from progression into professional ranks The driver, making his debut in the powerful S5000 class, was happy with his two practice runs on Friday. "I went faster every session, I've just got to put it all together and put a decent lap time together," he said. "Our sectors aren't too bad but obviously you've got to put a whole lap together to make it count. So I'll find a bit overnight and come back faster and hopefully further up the field." He's not there to make up the numbers despite it being his first meet in the S5000. "Hopefully we'll be towards the top five," he said. "Obviously it's my first time in an open-wheel racecar and there are extremely fast blokes in the category and they have a lot of experience. "I think we can mix it with them. But we've just got to be realistic and whatever happens, happens." Versatility has been a trademark of Garwood's career so far. He started off racing Sports GT before progressing to Touring Car Masters and then did a year in Carrera Cup. He's also dabbled in Speedway and was meant to go to Warrnambool's Grand Annual Spintcar Classic last month but didn't because he damaged his car about Christmas time. "I think all the disciplines can help form a good all-round driver so hopefully that helps (with my career)," he said. For all his experiences, he finds the S5000 a unique challenge. He noted there was more downforce driving an open-wheel car. "It's very different to what I'm used to and extremely fast and nearly breathtaking so we've just got to find a few 10ths and we should be up there," he said. Garwood, who signed with Garry Rogers Motorsport about a month ago, got the chance to drive a S5000 at the inaugural GRM Combine in January. Tasmania motorsport icon Marcos Ambrose ran the development program and Garwood came to Symmons Plains for a test drive. "I've known Marcos for the past few years, just from helping us in other forms of motorsport and stuff so I just gave him a call pretty much to try and get a Trans Am and ended up in the S5000," Garwood said. The promising racer, who has been involved at Launceston Kart Club in the past, is thrilled to have a major meet so close to home. "I started racing at Symmons Plains and eventually went down to Baskerville," he said. "I always watched my father race around here for years." GRM driver Kody Garland crashed his Renault during practice on Friday. There was severe damage to his car.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/12221c79-4df3-4bee-a06d-59c86788a4f1.jpg/r0_97_4200_2470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg