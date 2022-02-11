sport, local-sport,

Reigning national Trans Am series champion Nathan Herne is seizing the unique opportunities which have come his way in the past year. Herne, who was in a Dodge Challenger last year, will compete at this weekend's Race Tasmania in a Ford Mustang. The rising star, who is from Lismore and now lives in Melbourne, also transitioned from Dream Racing Australia to Garry Rogers Motorsport. READ MORE: Hockey smarts have helped Parrots' assistant coach on footy field He can't wait to get stuck into his campaign started at Symmons Plains. "Last season was good. It was my last year working with Dream Racing Australia, we started with them in 2019 towards the end of the season," he said. "Where it was me and a couple blokes and my family as well, who really worked on the car and built it from the ground up. "This year's going to be a bit different, my first year with GRM - a professional race team - so it's going to be very different to hop into the big leagues and try and defend my championship with one of the biggest teams in Australian motorsport." He admits there's a fair bit of pressure on his shoulders but he's just going to take it round-by-round. Herne offered insight into the step up to GRM. "It's a massive difference coming from where it was very much dad and lad racing, going into now professional motorsport," he said. "It's pretty big for me to even take a step back from working on the car and focus on the driving stuff, focusing on the off-track stuff like media and sponsors. "It's a lot to take in. I'm only 19 years old." He noted there were other parts of racing he didn't have to worry about as much anymore because of the larger team. "I am full-time in a workshop with the boys and trying to learn the car," he said. "But when I'm at the track my role is to rock up in the helmet and suit and go drive a racecar." The change up has meant Herne has had access to different mentors including some of the biggest names in motorsport. And as he said "I've definitely got my notepad out". "It was me and my dad (Stuart) last year sort of working at this and trying to get into GRM," he said. "Now I'm in GRM, I get to learn off of Barry and Garry Rogers, who are some of the most experienced businessmen in Australia. "Also Marcos Ambrose who has driven everything with four wheels on it." The 19-year-old said Ambrose was helping him develop his professionalism. ""(It's about) not taking everything to heart and really starting to look at this as a job rather than a passion and hobby," Herne said. "With motorsport it's really easy to get caught up in all the emotions and red mist of it all so to sort of take a step back and let the water drip down your back and move on and soldier on to the next round - it's definitely something I've got to get my head around." Herne is se to compete in the S5000 and Trans Am this weekend.

