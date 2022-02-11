sport, cricket,

The elite of the Cricket North women's competition will have their skills tested on Sunday as they face Cricket North-West in a 40-over representative game. Coached by long-time stalwart Belinda Wegman, who is pleased to be leading from the sidelines this year, the representative game at Sheffield will see the side play a longer format that isn't in the Cricket North roster. "They play it with the Raiders, some of the girls, but the other girls who aren't in that are getting a taste of the 40-over matches and some of them like the longer format as well and they haven't played that in a few years," Wegman said. "It's good to get back into the rep matches this season because I don't think we played it last year, so it's a good opportunity for everybody to get the longer format in and concentrate on what they can." READ MORE: TCR driver Will Brown thrilled to be back for Race Tasmania Wegman's squad of 12 boasts seven players that have represented the Greater Northern Raiders this season, with two others - Ianthe Boden and Ellie Mathews - having done so previously. Seven of the side come from Wegman's powerhouse - the six-time reigning premiers South Launceston - while three play for Riverside and two for Launceston, as the coach admitted "we've got a pretty strong team on paper". "We've got a pretty strong team on paper. Caitlyn Webster's the captain and we've been working out where to bat and bowl everybody - it's pretty hard to pick a batting line-up because it's a strong one," she said. "I think that's the good thing about the Cricket North girls, everyone can bat and bowl generally. That's one good thing our comp works on, we don't generalise them in batting or bowling." The Sunday clash follows the Cricket North preliminary final on Saturday night, with Launceston hosting Riverside at the NTCA Ground for the right to face South Launceston. Ianthe Boden (Launceston), Caitlyn Webster (South Launceston), Amy Duggan (SL), Kate Sherriff (Riverside), Ava Curtis (SL), Sophie Parkin (R'side), Alice McLauchlan (SL), Meg Radford (SL), Narine Maurangi (SL), Hailee Harris (R'side), Mary Broadhurst (L'ton), Ellie Mathews (SL), Belinda Wegman (coach - SL)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/f625c6f2-03f3-4f15-a1c1-e7ff88178b4d.JPG/r0_226_4000_2486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg