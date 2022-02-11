newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's a big commitment for motorsport teams to travel around the country but talented driver Will Brown wouldn't have it any other way. The inaugural TCR Australia Series winner is returning to the category after enjoying success in Supercars. READ MORE: Reigning champion enjoys challenge of unique Symmons Plains circuit The 23-year-old from Toowoomba is fond of the Apple Isle and stoked to be competing at Symmons Plains as part of Race Tasmania this weekend. "I'm pumped to be back, I've had two years out of the seat out of a TCR car. It's fantastic to be back," he said. "Great to be starting off in Tasmania. I've always enjoyed coming down here and running and I'm just keen to get back out there and see the action." Brown, who will drive an Audi, spoke of the team effort it took to get to big events. "For the guys at MPC (Melbourne Performance Centre), it's a massive commitment for them to get ready for this weekend," he said. "My teammate's car turned up last Friday, the brand new car. "So there was a big effort over the weekend and our spares turned up on Tuesday about two hours before loading the transporter onto the boat. "For us it's a big effort and the guys have done a great job there. "For all the teams to make it down here so early in the year and get all the sponsors to commit - they've done a great job." Brown said Symmons Plains was bound to produce entertainment this weekend. "There's not heaps of corners to the track but it's still very technical which makes it fun," he said. "The racing is generally pretty good, there's a lot of passing down at the hairpin. "So I'm sure that we'll put on a show this weekend. "For all the spectators coming out it'll be good to watch." Brown, who has raced in numerous categories, shed light on the difference between Supercars and TCRs. "Front-wheel drive compared to rear-wheel drive is fair bit different," he said. "Then you're sitting on the left in the TCR car and the right the Supercar. "So they're completely different cars. "But I've raced a lot of categories throughout my junior years and a lot in the same year. "So I'm keen to do a lot more racing this year and combine them together."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/a8e83dd8-86aa-40cc-ab6c-5919eae7e6ea.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg