Long-time hockey player Emily Nunn has drawn on her hockey smarts since joining the Northern Tasmanian Football Association Women's competition. The Bridgenorth playing-assistant coach explained the similarities and differences between the two sports. "Some of the positioning stuff, creating space, leading and re-leading is quite similar between the two," the forward/midfielder said. "Midfield positioning to a point is sort of similar. "You're rotating through your midfield, you've always got an option out in the back - it's very similar in both sports. "The contact is the biggest difference, definitely the tackling. So if I'm going back to hockey, I need to remember that I'm not actually allowed to physically tackle people." The Parrots are training hard for what shapes up as an exciting season. There's a new divisional system which will see promotion and regulation for the first time in the competition. "We've been on-and-off with pre-season since November last year, we've been changing it up whether we're on the track at Bridgenorth or in the gym doing some boxing," she said. "We're just trying to keep it interesting in the lead up to the season." READ MORE: 'Massive step forward': League gets major sponsor on board Nunn realises the significance of having a 12-team women's league in Tasmania. "It feels like it's a league that's going from strength-to-strength at the moment, it's growing and it's got the right support behind it," she said. Nunn said Bridgenorth had enjoyed solid numbers in recent seasons. "It's good to see a nice combination of people new to the sport, people who are maybe one or two seasons in and then a few of us that have that little bit more experience under our belts. So it's a nice even load at the moment." Nunn started playing with the Parrots about four years ago when a friend dragged her along to training. She has played hockey since she was 11 and plays with Launceston City. "I still dabble with some hockey when I can, footy's my first love at the moment because I'm 30, I'm not getting any younger," she said. "So I need to play football while I can."

