Teamwork is "everything" in motorsport for Launceston-based racing legend Tim Shaw. Tim and his son Jackson will have their trusty support crew around them at Race Tasmania from Friday to Sunday at Symmons Plains. Tim, a Commodore Cup and Future Touring champion, is pursuing the Trans Am title in his Chevrolet Camaro. He's pumped for the second edition of Race Tasmania given the bigger fields this year. READ MORE: Hume's heroics seal the Shamrocks' success in the Greater Northern Cup Getting to share the experience with his son is something he's looking forward to. "It's great doing it with my boy and seeing him move ahead with what the (mechanics) do and how I can help him and how they can help him and seeing him move up," he said. "That gives me a lot of satisfaction." Jackson, 25, is taking on his second race meeting and first at Symmons Plains in the State Hyundai series. "A couple of months ago at Baskerville, I had my first race meeting ever and I had one of the best times of my life in a little Hyundai," he said. "I'm so looking forward to doing the same thing at Symmons. "It's not quite as busy a track but I'm sure it'll definitely keep me awake. There's about 15 other cars entered at the moment." The new racer, who enjoys a variety of sports including tennis and cricket, has found he can clear his mind on a track. "I've got what I'd explain as an overactive mind," he said. "When I'm in the racecar, everything else is gone. "It's just pure fun - there's no residual stress around, it's just one thing to do and you're racing and it just seems like pure fun for me. I can't really explain why." He's been appreciative of the support he's received in his new endeavour. His uncle Andrew was on the radio for him at his first meet. Tim had recommended him because Andrew was 'on his ears' when he won his championships. "He was a great benefit to me, even though they're basic cars (Hyundai), you can't see out of them all that well," Jackson said. He valued his uncle telling him who was around, who was coming up on the inside and who he did and didn't need to watch out for. Something Tim has noticed is Jackson's ability to give feedback about the car. "What I've learned with my son, which was different to me, he's been able to give me feedback straightaway," he said. "I do something to the car and he doesn't know what I've done - I say 'how's that affect the car?' "And he can what we call 'taste it' and he's got a really good feel for that, much better than I had." Jackson said one of the most important lessons his dad had taught him was about teamwork. "That the blokes around you absolutely make the performance or the result you get on the track," he said. "It's not a one-man show whatsoever." Tim has appreciated the value of a team effort since early in his decorated driving career. During his first season of Commodore Cup in 1998 he received advice from racing great Jim Richards during the second meet at Sydney's Oran Park. Tim, who was still learning who to provide car feedback, took that advice to his race engineer Allan Joyce. "I went to Allan and he changed the car, I'd been driving my arse off and was doing a good job with everything I had," he said. "He just changed the car so I could do something different and we went from 20th out of 28 to pole." "So that's how much difference it makes." Joyce, who first started helping Tim in about 1993, still has a crucial role. He said he was retired but had returned to help Tim with his current group of cars. "My job, with Tubby's (Tim Tubb) assistance, is to make sure the car is ready to go and there's no issues with it and it's all set up," Joyce said. "Then Tim will drive and explain what he wants out of the car and if he wants any changes. "Then we make sure the tyres, brakes and suspension is ready." Joyce, who is Jackson's godfather, is excited about what the emerging driver has produced. "He's a real talent. He hasn't done a lot of miles or laps but he's taken to the car really well," he said. "He's going to enjoy the future with racecars for sure." So what has got Joyce back into the racing game? "The satisfaction is seeing Tim and Jackson going well in the car because we've known each other for years and years," he said. "It's a huge team effort. The driver can't do it on their own. We've always said the driver is just a space in-between the seat and steering wheel. "You need everyone else involved with it. "Tim organises all the entry events and all that so all we've got to do is look after the car. So he makes it easier for us for sure." Mechanic Tubb is realising a long-time dream working with the Shaws who he has known for many years. He had wanted to be part of racing team when he started as a mechanic 50 years ago. "Now I've retired, I've got the opportunity thanks to Tim Shaw Motorsport, I get to work on the team and work on the cars and work under Allan who is a very knowledgeable man," he said. "You're never too old to learn and I thoroughly enjoy it." He has his fingers-crossed his skills won't be required too much during Race Tasmania. "There will possibly be a few suspension changes and a bit of brake stuff. Wheels and tyres are big things. But hopefully not too much mechanical," he said. "We want to have all that done before we go out there."

