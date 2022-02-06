sport, cricket,

It was tight, tense and at times it appeared unlikely but Westbury found a way to overcome the nerves and seal the Greater Northern Cup grand final over Riverside. In what could be described as one of the most thrilling finishes in recent seasons, Shamrocks' spinner Kieren Hume (32* off 39) became the unlikely hero as he iced the game with a boundary down the ground with nine balls remaining. A litany of stars helped power the Shamrocks win and with the ball, it was Jonathon Chapman (5-21) who largely curtailed the Riverside innings in a brutal display of fast bowling. "Chappy was fantastic, he showed his class ... for him to comeback is fantastic and he just did his job, he made it really hard for their batsmen to get in and kept asking good questions with the ball," Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said. READ MORE: Ponting slams Cricket Australia after Langer's resignation The Riverside innings was bolstered by the trifecta of Zac Towns (32 off 54), Robert Eltringham (30 off 65) and Peter New (25 off 41) but it was left to the bowling unit to secure the silverware. In the chase, the Shamrocks' opening partnership of Matthew Battle and Nathan Parkin departed together as Riverside suffocated the Shamrocks' middle-order, producing 14 maidens for the game. Murfet and Chathura Athukorala (25 off 66) grinded against the Blues' battalion of the spin but it was the seam of Lyndon Stubbs (3-54) which largely triggered a collapse of 4-22. Hume and Michael Lukic, regularly noted for their heroics with the ball, constructed a 38-run partnership in the dying overs to breathe life into the Shamrocks' title hopes. When it was on the line, Blues' captain Tom Garwood went back to Jesse Homan (2-15), who had proven canny and accurate across the day, to drag Riverside to within sight of victory. READ MORE: Search continues for missing George Town man The Blues' pace ace delivered his captain's wishes as he had Lukic chipping to a waiting Eltringham before sealing the wicket maiden with ruthless accuracy. Bowling the game's penultimate over, Homan opened up with two darts which Hume dug out and back down the wicket as he waited back in his crease for an overpitched delivery. On the third ball, it came as Hume's lofted straight drive sparked scenes of jubilation as Nasrullah Khan and Hume embraced against the contrast of a despairing Homan left on his haunches. "Kieren should be really happy with what he's achieved especially today, ... he's always been hard on himself with his position in the batting order and is relentless in wanting to offer more with the bat because he can be a genuine batsmen as well," Murfet said. "His heart and soul go out to Westbury and today is something that he can be incredibly proud of [doing]. "It was a really big effort from all of us involved and we came together and got the job done and I felt very proud." The result continues Westbury's unbeaten season as they add their second trophy for the season, after beating Riverside in the Twenty20 Cup, to a growing collection. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/0811a31b-67b4-42bf-b945-9f68e8e981f0.jpeg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg