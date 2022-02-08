newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An idea that would allow the commercialisation of wild fallow deer caught by recreational hunters has been shot down by the owner of Northern Tasmania's largest deer farm. Michal Frydrych, who owns Springfield Deer Farm, said opening the door to allow recreational hunters to supply wild shot venison to the hospitality industry would decimate the established industry. Springfield Deer Farm is the largest commercial venison farm in Northern Tasmania and, as such, operate under strict regulations. "Approval for wild shot [venison] for human consumption would just lead to 'wild deer farming' with no cost or hygiene control or targeted reduction of wild deer," he said. Launceston restaurant co-owner and chef Craig Will of Stillwater said restaurants' appetite to use more venison on their menus and called for the government to increase supply. RELATED STORY: Tasmanian farmers' anger grows over five-year wait on fallow deer management plan "We already use lots of wallaby and it's a protein that has a low impact as far as the environmental stance is concerned," he said. "There's no methane and deer is a lean protein and a flavoursome one like wallaby, because it's wild. As far as all that's concerned we are definitely keen to use it," Mr Will said on Monday. However, Mr Frydrych said the agriculture industry stood waiting to service the hospitality sector; Springfield Deer Farm has many deer carcasses waiting to be ordered. "One issue regarding venison is that most restaurants ask for back strap, which is simple to prepare but represents 1.5 kilograms of a 24-kilogram carcass," he said. "Perhaps the chefs could assist by preparing other dishes, and promoting venison as a healthier meat option. They could also visit the farm and Mole Creek hotel, to taste a good venison casserole." The idea of using wild shot venison is one of many that has been discussed as a way of managing the state's fallow deer population. Following a Legislative Council inquiry in 2017, the Tasmanian Government conducted aerial surveys in 2019 to accurately calculate the wild fallow deer population. The government ordered the surveys following reports the population was out of control and could reach more than one million by 2050. The aerial surveys showed at the time, there were 53,660 deer. Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett said submissions to the draft Wild Fallow Deer Management Plan were reviewed by the department. He did not directly answer if he had ruled out the commercialisation of wild-shot venison after it was suggested he had ruled it out at a meeting with stakeholders. However, the Tasmanian Government is undertaking a feasibility study into commercialisation viability. Tasmanian Deer Farmers' Council president Anthony Archer said the commercialisation of wild shot deer would negatively impact farmers. "Some of our members have their own dedicated deer processing facilities and venison marketing businesses which would be negatively impacted by the commercialisation of wild shot deer," he said. "We are appreciative of the policy position taken to the last election by the Liberal government which ensures both food safety and quality and supports Tasmanian families and jobs." Mr Frydrych said allowing the commercialisation of wild shot deer would bring problems associated with hygiene and storage. He said the comparison drawn between wallabies and deer was ridiculous and showed a disregard for the process involved. "Hygiene is a very important part of the process, as it would take one case of someone getting sick for the whole industry to be affected," he said. "We are not talking about one of two deer for personal consumption, but larger volumes being handles in unknown circumstances." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

