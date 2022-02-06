Legerwood factory sale part of cryptic trend sweeping the state

news, local-news, legerwood, factory, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Tasmania, Alibaba, Grasschain, mining

Machinery is once again whirring inside the old Legerwood dairy factory, but the padlocks remain on the gate. The noise is actually the sound of hundreds of high-powered computer systems (pictured) working around the clock to validate transactions, solve complex computational problems and generate valuable cryptocurrencies. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail The factory had been on the market for years when an intermediary speaking on behalf of Sydney-based Alibaba Agriculture contacted agent Peter Cooper and made an offer of $1.6 million for the site in November of last year. The company - which is confirmed to have no connection to major Chinese multinational Alibaba Group - is majority owned by Xuejun He, a Chinese-born millionaire with a listed address in the high-end Sydney suburb of Vaucluse. Taking up the remaining 40-per-cent stake in Alibaba Agriculture is data processing start-up Grasschain, which is also based in Sydney and responsible for the day-to-today running of Legerwood's new multi-billion-dollar industry. In the weeks following the sale of the factory, Grasschain staff arrived in Legerwood to begin re-configuring the site for blockchain mining - the process by which cryptocurrencies are generated. While an old dairy factory may seem an odd location for a bitcoin mining facility, Legerwood has one thing held in very high demand by the global cryptocurrency gold rush - green power and lots of it. Blockchain mining uses a staggering amount of electricity to run the series of high-powered computers that can perform the electricity-intensive calculations. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals With the global carbon footprint of bitcoin alone now exceeding that of some countries, there has been a widespread call for "green crypto", or cryptocurrencies that aren't created using fossil-fuel-based electricity. That need has led to a global hunt for appropriate sites, a hunt that has been further spurred by a recent regulatory crackdown in China on cryptocurrency trading. Tasmania's 200-per-cent renewable electricity target, its cool climate and its emerging "Battery of the Nation" infrastructure have begun catching the eye of cryptocurrency investors around the world, with Launceston-based Firmus and the newly minted Digital Asset Mining Enterprise also eyeing the state's North for sites. Little-known bitcoin mining facilities have already been established in Queenstown and Hobart as well as Devonport, where Grasschain is preparing its second site in the state. According to Grasschain's chief customer and commercial officer Daniel Yang, however, the company's ambitions stretch way beyond its current means. "Our company's main business is not bitcoin mining, it is just our first stage. These miners actually are servers, the main functions of servers are data storage and computing," he said. Mr Yang went on to note that the company's ultimate goal is to establish a 100-megawatt centre. For context, 100 megawatts is enough to power more than 15,000 homes. Mr Yang also expressed that the business wishes to support the economy of Tasmania and its burgeoning technology sector. It is also worth noting that Grasschain was established in Legerwood with the help of local government and with direct contact with the state government. That said, while the company didn't arrive unannounced to the authorities, its arrival in Legerwood caught the residents of the town by surprise. Resident John Dennis spent much of his life working in the dairy factory, which was set up in the 1950s and ran successfully until it was closed by Fonterra in 2000. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation In the high season, the factory employed as many as 50 people but conditions on the Fonterra sale precluded another dairy producer from taking up the reins. When the factory closed it triggered a decline in population, from which the town has yet to recover. Few businesses remain in Legerwood and the town's pub and sawmill closed several years ago. When he heard of the sale, Mr Dennis had hoped the new buyer could bring jobs back. "In little areas like this you need employment. From what I've heard there is not really going to be anybody working there [the factory]. It's a shame," he said. It's clear the mass purchasing of the state's electricity-rich infrastructure by cryptocurrency miners seems likely to continue, but the question of whether that trend presents any benefit to the towns that infrastructure once supported appears a little more cryptic. Have you got a story? Contact Business Reporter Joshua Peach on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

