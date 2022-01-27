sport, cricket,

Longford coach Josh Adams knows how crucial it is for his group to secure victory against third-placed ACL this Saturday at University Oval. The second-ranked Tigers have only played one 40-over game and two Twenty20s since Christmas so are desperate to hit the park. "It's a really important game for us if we want to stay in the hunt for top spot we need to win this game," Adams said. "They knocked off Hadspen before Christmas so they're capable of matching it with us and we've got to play good cricket that's for sure." READ MORE: Future looking up for North after Raiders' maiden trophy As Adams noted it's been a stop-start season for the Tigers but they are scheduled to play consecutively up to finals in March. And the focus is firmly on building momentum as the season's pointy end approaches. The coach said the group was almost at full strength bar left-arm opening bowler Max Magann who is on holidays. ACL captain Nashib Nisthar is looking forward to welcoming off-spinner Ash Batty back into the side for the clash with Longford. While Batty hasn't been available for every premier league game, he's been outstanding in the matches he has played. As Nisthar noted Batty (4-17) was ACL's spearhead when they rolled top team Hadspen for 124 in December. The skipper described him as an economical wicket-taker. Otherwise, the Bluebacks are eager for an improved fielding performance after dropping some chances during last weekend's loss to Evandale Panthers. Nisthar felt that cost his side the game in the end. The Bluebacks will also be after a strong batting performance after they slumped to 69 against Longford in round seven. "Although we didn't fare well against them last time, we have been good with the bat the past few games," Nisthar said. In other round 14 matches, Hadspen takes on Evandale Panthers, Trevallyn hosts Perth and George Town plays Legana. Bracknell has the bye.

