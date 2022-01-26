news, local-news,

Ridgley resident Rod Mackenzie was just at home with his wife when he noticed a tight feeling in his chest. Only minutes later the feeling in his left arm disappeared, and he realised he was going to need an ambulance. He was suffering from a heart attack, and every minute counted. "It felt like a lifetime but it was probably only 12 minutes," Mr Mackenzie said, "and then I had paramedics running all over me." READ MORE: Meet the Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours It was a new 'clot-busting' treatment recently rolled out in ambulances across the North-West, and the dedicated work of the paramedics on site, that saved his life. Called Thrombolysis, the treatment works to dissolve dangerous clots in blood vessels, preventing damage being done to tissues and organs and resuming blood and oxygen flow. Previously, this treatment was administered out of hospitals but Intensive Care Responder Tammy Lee said the kits now being available in North-West ambulances - and eventually state-wide - was a game-changer. "The importance of that is that ... any crew at any station around the state can end up, within their region, anywhere," Ms Lee said. She said not only did this treatment cut down the standard response time for a heart attack, it often prevented the patient from going into cardiac arrest and improved rehabilitation outcomes. In Mr Mackenzie's case, she estimated the treatment time was cut down by three hours, after you factor in the on-site response, transportation to the hospital and further treatment - which can include transportation to Launceston General Hospital in some circumstances. "The less damage that you do to the muscle, the better the rehabilitation," she said. "If we can get people treated sooner, with less damage, then going forward for their health (it) significantly reduces the impact on the health system. "Anything that reduces the impact on the health system and the patient is a win for us." One of the first responders on the scene for Mr Mackenzie, she said it was wonderful being able to see the progress he had made, and to meet again, this time in far less stressful circumstances. "It can be very, very scary... for patients and their family," Ms Lee said, "which is why it's important to take care of that emotional support." Mr Mackenzie's son, Scott, said "there was no doubt" that the paramedics on duty saved his father's life. "As an emergency service worker, we often receive criticism for our actions but are not often recognised for the good work we do," he said. READ MORE: Police searching for missing swimmer at Cataract Gorge "There is no doubt, your officers saved my father's life. In addition, they showed the utmost professionalism and courtesy to my mother and sister in a time of crisis for them." This included giving his mother a call en-route to the LGH to provide her with an update, and reassure her that Mr Mackenzie was going to be okay. On Tuesday, Mr Mackenzie reconnected with the crew that came to his aid on the night of his heart attack to offer his own heartfelt thanks in person. "I'm very thankful," Mr Mackenzie said. "You always see bad stories in the news and on tv, so it's good to have good news. "Just thank you, very much."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116107549/b6f229af-9db2-4975-a2c5-69ba383522e3.JPG/r0_175_5226_3128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg