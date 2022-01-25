sport, cricket,

Hobart Hurricanes batsman/wicket-keeper Ben McDermott has been voted the Big Bash player of the tournament by match officials. McDermott, who polled 25 votes, finished three clear of joint runners-up Joe Clarke and Glenn Maxwell who play for Melbourne Stars. The 27-year-old, who has represented Australia at Twenty20 and one-day level, broke multiple records this season as the Hurricanes made the elimination final. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders ready to take quantum leap forward He became the first player in the competition's history to score centuries in consecutive matches. They were both match-winning tons with the first (110 not out) against Adelaide Strikers on December 27 and the second (127) against Melbourne Renegades on December 29. Those efforts meant he became the first player to clock three career BBL centuries. McDermott's consistent season also featured scores of 93, 67 and 55. The opening batsman finished with 577 runs overall at an average of 48.08 and strike rate of 153.86. His effort puts him fourth on the table for most runs scored in a single BBL summer. On top of that, he is in the top 10 for the most runs scored in BBL history. He has a whopping 2139 runs from 74 outings. Otherwise, the talented cricketer donned the gloves six times and took four catches and one stumping. He pouched five catches when not behind the stumps. Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers face-off in The Challenger final in Sydney on Australia Day. The winner will meet Perth Scorchers in the final at Marvel Stadium on January 28.

