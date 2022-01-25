sport, cricket,

Tasmanian super-coach Tim Coyle believes his Greater Northern Raiders project is primed to claim its first trophy. The multiple Sheffield Shield-winning tactician has been instrumental in steering the Northern composite team into the Cricket Tasmania Premier League and is confident it can win Wednesday's Twenty20 grand final. "We've won 10 games of cricket this year," Coyle said. "It's a quantum leap for Northern cricket and this is an opportunity to put a trophy in the cabinet which would be outstanding. "This team has become more relevant in the competition a lot quicker than people thought. Nobody expected us to make this final and that's the focus for us. We're ahead of our time in some ways but that has not happened by chance but through hard work." Although South Hobart Sandy Bay will be gunning for their fifth CTPL T20 title at Bellerive Oval at midday on Wednesday, Coyle has faith in his young charges to overcome an exhausting schedule and his COVID-enforced absence in their first CTPL grand final in any format. "We don't want to be just making up the numbers, we've said that from day one, and our progress has caught many people by surprise but not our players. They can see what they need to do to win games and we need to continue with that and continue to push the envelope with our performances. "The girls played in a final last year and again this year but this is our first final and it's pretty exciting for the group. "It's still a program in its infancy and so to make the progress we have and push for a title is fantastic, great for the players and reward for their commitment. "We're getting used to winning and this is a great opportunity to put our best cricket on the park and hopefully come away with a state title." Coyle said the guidance of players like former Hobart Hurricane Evan Gulbis - who is playing two grand finals in as many days either side of Bass Strait - and Launceston captain Alistair Taylor - who hit 95 against University on Saturday - has been pivotal. But he also heaped praise on several bright young prospects, including Mowbray all-rounder Spencer Hayes, who scored 86 and took 2-24 at the weekend. Coyle said the 40-run win in the two-day format, secured by posting 355 on Saturday, was evidence of his team's progress. "We wanted to start getting beyond 280 to be competitive in two-day cricket and we're doing that now so there's a lot to like. "Al Taylor really stepped up with the bat while Spencer Hayes is someone we'd been waiting to see something from because we knew he had great potential and he showed it with a run-a-ball 80 which will give him great confidence. "It's the growth of another young player which we knew was just around the corner. He's been with the program since its inception and he's only just turned 18. "He's a medium-pacer who bowls full and straight which is good for limited overs games and also picked up a couple of important wickets. "He's also a good fielder so a really good package. "The best thing is that people just keep on putting their hands up for us. Jono Chapman is Mr Reliable." Both teams won six and lost two of their Twenty20 fixtures. The Raiders finished their roster campaign by winning four on the trot in one weekend just before Christmas, including against the Sharks at Lindisfarne Oval. "We will take the same mentality we had for that weekend when we won four out of four in Hobart," Coyle said. "What have we got to lose? "If we were to win it would give belief for our players that they are good enough to win at that level and from a Tasmanian cricket point of view to see that the program is working in the North of the state. "It would be such a big thing for the North and North-West and show that the program is valuable for the state."

