news, local-news,

A $30,000 donation to the Launceston General Hospital is set to improve services for patients being treated in the children's ward of the hospital. Late last year, Richardson's Harley-Davidson held their annual fundraiser which saw the Northern business raffle off three motorbikes to raise money for ward 4K at the LGH. The fundraiser which has been run since 2014 raising over $500,000 seeks to give back to the community, with this year's donation being used to help purchase a nasal endoscope and a screen. READ MORE: Young family loses everything in tragic house fire LGH director of surgery Dr Stuart Day said the nasal endoscope would improve existing services at the hospital. "This bit of equipment allows us to visualize airways and small children and babies that have breathing difficulties," he said. "We've got a specialist EMT surgeon with pediatric experience and this bit of equipment allows her to do her job much better." READ MORE: New real estate agency enters hot Launceston market With the cost of a nasal endoscope about $50,000, the donation from Richardson's Harley-Davidson will see the cost to the LGH significantly decrease. Dr Day said the unit had already been purchased and expected staff at the hospital would have access to the new endoscope in short order. "The hospital, like all hospitals around the country, is always short of money and so difficult decisions have to be made and sometimes the things we'd like can't be funded," he said. "This has allowed something that we really would like to be funded, so we're ahead of the game with this generous, generous donation." READ MORE: Multimillion-dollar development progressing at Cradle Mountain Richardson's Harley-Davidson marketing and events manager Lindelle Curran-Hrycyszyn said she was pleased to see the funds being put to good use. "Everyone wants to help the children who are unwell in Tasmania and we like that the funds go directly to the hospital," she said. "We can see what it's been purchasing and how it actually helps all the children that are here." READ MORE: What you need to know about Tasmania's back to school plan LGH ear nose and throat surgeon Simone Boardman said having access to a nasal endoscope designed specifically for young children meant the LGH could provide a more tailored level of service and training. "This is a fantastic piece of equipment which we will be able to use regularly and enable the provision of a high-quality state of the art diagnostic tool for babies and children at LGH with upper airway pathology including urgent presentations," she said "It will also allow ongoing educational opportunities for paediatric, surgical and nursing staff and students and allows more detailed assessment and communication with tertiary care centres if transfer is being considered for these babies." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/d7c74921-8173-47c9-a4ea-21f8323abfc0.jpg/r385_559_4032_2620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg