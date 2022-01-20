sport, cricket,

Hobart Hurricanes star batsman Ben McDermott says Glenn Maxwell's incredible 154 not out hasn't knocked the 'Canes confidence ahead of finals. Despite losing their final regular season game to the Melbourne Stars, the Hurricanes are playing in the The Eliminator against Adelaide Strikers on Friday night at the MCG. Stars gun Maxwell set a new Big Bash record for the highest individual score when he blasted his 154 from 64 balls on Wednesday night at the MCG. READ MORE: Another series lost as Kiwis take flight The Stars posted 2-273 before the Hurricanes managed 6-167 in reply. McDermott said the 'Canes confidence hadn't taken a hit. "No, not really, you've got to take it as it is," he said. "He (Maxwell) played really well, and we were missing three bowlers that we rested - Riley Meredith we rested, Scott Boland we rested and Tommy Rogers who has been outstanding for us. "But on the flipside of that we lose Sandeep (Lamichhane) now so young Will Parker is going to have to stand up in his shoes and I think he's got the skills to do it." McDermott lauded Maxwell's innings. "The most incredible thing I've ever seen on a cricket field, I don't think anything will top that," he said. "It was the perfect storm, we didn't bowl very well and he just played out of his skin so it was special, world-class stuff." McDermott said the 'Canes were pleased to sew up their finals spot earlier this week. "We just tried to set ourselves up for finals and we come back here on Friday and we just wanted to put a decent score on the board and spend some time out in the middle and bring some confidence into that," he said. "I suppose that's the reward we got from winning the game Tuesday night against the Renegades so we allowed ourselves to do that and have a bit of a net."

