Multiple Supercars champion and NASCAR Cup race winner Marcos Ambrose is excited by what young Launceston driver Lochie Dalton will bring to the Garry Rogers Motorsport team this season. Ambrose, GRM's competition director, has been aware of Dalton's ability for years and can't wait to see how he'll fare in his national Trans Am debut season. "I raced against his dad back in the day in go-karts so I've known the family pretty well for many years," Ambrose said. "Lochie has come through, he's shown a lot of courage and commitment and talent in go-karts. "And he's gone out now and he's been doing driver training for the year and has pieced together a program to run with us in the Trans AM Series. "So I'll be really keeping a close eye on him and trying to help him throughout the season." READ MORE: Tassie may get to host Combine again after successful inaugural event Dalton, who will take on the competition at Symmons Plains for Race Tasmania from February 11-13, wouldn't want to make his Trans Am debut anywhere else. He takes comfort in the fact he'll be getting off the mark in front of his home fans. "I'm glad I'm debuting at my home track because it's almost a bit of pressure off my shoulders as I have a bit more of an idea than all my rivals because it's my home track," he said. "I'll have all my family, friends and supporters there because they are all from Tasmania, so it's good and it will be my first time racing on the national stage at home so it will be cool." Dalton is stepping up to Trans Am from the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series. The young gun valued Ambrose's guidance when he jumped in his Ford Mustang for the first time last week at the Symmons Plains and Baskerville circuits. "I felt pretty comfortable straight away, just everything was there to suit me whereas before when I've driven other people's cars it's not really set-up for me," he said. "Everything was really set-up personally for me and having Marcos there to make sure everything's comfortable, then we tried a few things out along the way, which was super valuable." Dalton feels lucky to have former Supercars racer Owen Kelly and fellow young gun Nathan Herne as GRM teammates.

