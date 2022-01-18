sport, local-sport,

Tasmania could very well get to host the Garry Rogers Motorsport Combine again after a successful inaugural event. GRM director Barry Rogers was thrilled with the first edition and heaped praised on the Apple Isle. "We'll certainly have a debrief when we get back to the GRM workshop," he said. "Certainly, if you asked whether it was likely we'd do another combine, I'd say it's very, very likely that we'll look to continue this in the future. "Tasmania is the ideal place to come down here for a couple of reasons; you've got the two tracks down here not far from each other and totally different, it's also nice to go to circuits where none of the drivers have been, though we did have local driver Campbell Logan and Edan Thornburrow, who raced Trans Am at both tracks last year. "We've got strong support from Motorsport Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government has helped us out with it." READ MORE: Young Tasmanian driver Campbell Logan benefits from GRM Combine The five-day Combine was held last week across the Symmons Plains and Baskerville circuits. It gave a group of promising young drivers the chance to drive high-level racecars and learn from professional coaches. It was the brainchild of Launceston-based motorsport legend Marcos Ambrose who works for GRM. GRM will return in February for Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains. The event kick-starts the nation's motorsport calendar.

