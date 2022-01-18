sport, cricket,

Ianthe Boden's maiden Twenty20 century was the standout performance in round seven of Cricket North women's competition. The Launceston opener smashed 122 off 62 balls in her side's dominant victory against Mowbray. It involved 87 minutes of big-hitting including 20 fours and Boden's first six as fellow opener Stacey Norton-Smith amassed 62 in an unbeaten opening partnership at Invermay Park. The team total of 0-208 was way too much for the Eagles who reached 7-79 to lose by 129. Opener Paige Gibson recorded her highest score of the season with 30 off 36 but it was a relentless fall of wickets at the other end as no other batter made double figures. Charlotte Layton (2-9) and Amy Pereira (2-15) did most of the damage although Boden and Norton-Smith teamed up for the second time in the match to effect a run-out. Mary Broadhurst and Emma Elliott took the other wickets while Norton-Smith claimed the game's only maiden. In the round's other match at the NTCA No.2, South Launceston proved too strong for Riverside. Caitlyn Webster top scored for the home side but was stranded one run short of a half-century as her team reached 5-128 off their 20 overs. The no.4's unbeaten knock came off 46 deliveries and was supported by a run-a-ball 25 from opener Alice McLauchlan. Hailee Harris led the bowling figures with 3-15 off four overs including Meg Radford and Narine Maurangi in a spell of 2-0. Riverside's reply was nothing if not patient as the Blues fell 61 runs short. However, they batted out their 20 overs and only lost four wickets in a total of 67 featuring just a solitary boundary. Monique Booth embodied the defiance, scoring an unbeaten 13 off 51 deliveries. The Knights gave eight players the chance to roll their arm over, Belinda Wegman recording the best figures of 2-9 while Radford took 1-1 off three overs. South host Mowbray on Saturday while Westbury travel to Riverside and Launceston have the bye.

