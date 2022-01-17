newsletters, editors-pick-list, Launceston's Ianthe Boden

Launceston opener Ianthe Boden is in ominous form ahead of the Cricket North women's finals in February. Boden smacked her first ever Twenty20 century on Saturday against Mowbray. Imagine hitting 122 not out from 62 balls. READ MORE: Boland return put on hold by Hurricanes It was the first time she had scored a ton in more than 20 years and she also hit the first six of her career. Boden, the league's leading scorer with 297 runs at an average of 99, became the first player to score a century in the competition this season. Centuries have also been rare in past seasons with Stacey Norton-Smith's 101 not out for South Launceston in 2016/17 among the few. Boden's previous and only other century came during a 50-over match when she started playing women's cricket in Canberra during her early 20s. The feat was even greater considering it was on a "fairly green" Invermay Park wicket which had Launceston umming and ahing about whether to bat or bowl first. Boden was thrilled to hit a six. "It was still a six on the men's boundary line as well so that was what I was pretty happy about - that it was a six in all grades," she said. "I hooked it. I got a short-pitched ball on leg stump and stepped inside the line and whacked it over the deep third-man boundary." The century-maker explained she was keen to play with attacking flair in preparation for finals. "I was trying to challenge myself by scoring as quickly as I could," she said. "That was my target, it wasn't to get 100, it was to score more than two runs a ball." Boden and opening partner Norton-Smith, who finished 62 not out, put on a 208-run partnership which will go down in the record books. "I think at the moment that's a record for Launceston Cricket Club - men or women - for the best first wicket partnership of all time which is a fantastic thing to be able to achieve for the club," Boden said. She pointed out the pair's strengths were complementary. "She has a fantastic pull shot and my strength is the cut shot," Boden said. "It would have been really hard to set a field to two batters who were on their game and able to put away those shots for fours but on opposite sides of the field." Boden, 47, provided insight into why it can be difficult for Cricket North women's players to make centuries. "Having played men's and women's cricket. I think the main issue is that you're just not getting the pace of the ball onto the bat," she said. "So men's cricket, you could edge for six. Just with the pace of the ball hitting the bat, if you could have reasonably good timing, you have a better chance of scoring fours. While with women's cricket just because the bowlers are usually 30-40 kilometres an hour slower, you have to generate all the pace off the bat. "So I think that's one of the reasons you get less fours. You have less strike rate and less opportunity to make a ton in the 20-over game. "I don't think it's a lack of intent or skill. I just think that it's physics - not being able to get enough speed off the bat." Boden, who gave up cricket in her early 20s, returned to the game after she moved to Launceston 15 years ago. She has otherwise enjoyed a sports career full of highlights, including playing Rugby Union for Australia at the 2002 Women's World Cup. She has also represented the nation in masters women's hockey and played state level and Australia A cricket. Boden's a competitor who is always determined to get better. "Even now in my late 40s, I'm loving knowing my batting is actually improving and I think I've still got a lot to be able to learn," she said. Launceston has a bye next week and will then play Westbury and South Launceston.

