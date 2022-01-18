news, local-news,

As if businesses weren't already doing it tough enough during Tasmania's second taste of living with COVID-19, it appears some members of the community are looking to make times harder. Anti-social behaviour has long been a problem for city business owners and after many initiatives involving Tasmania Police, council reports on how to combat it and CCTV cameras tracking almost every move, the issues remain. There is no doubt it is just a small percentage of people who have nothing better to do than shoplift, harass or assault business owners and customers or who make being in the Brisbane Street Mall unpleasant through general nonsense. These sort of people are rightly called idiots. Idiots impact the livelihoods of small business owners and take up far too much time of authorities who are tasked with investigating the stupid behaviour of a few. And methods such as banning shoplifters from stores city-wide, having a visible police presence at peak times and Crimestoppers campaigns have all only had a short-term impact previously Launceston's city centre, particularly the Brisbane Street Mall, is an important economic asset and a vital social meeting place for residents and visitors. So more must be done to rid troublemakers once and for all because vandalism and attacks on retailers like those detailed in The Examiner this week are unsustainable and intolerable. However, aside from the state government committing to fund Tasmania Police to hold a permanent presence in the mall, what more can be done? The responsibility should not wholly sit with traders, individuals and community stakeholders also have a duty to report anti-social behaviour, thieves and thugs. Independent Launceston MLC Rosemary Armitage has consulted with concerned parties and is looking to hold a meeting between business owners, police and government representatives to discuss how to counter this behaviour and reduce the stress caused in the CBD. Removing the Metro bus stops from St John Street has long been seen as one solution, but that project seems some way off with a legal fight over the Birchalls car park lingering. But let's hope the city's leaders come to a meaningful agreement on how to combat this issue, sooner rather than later.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/b96d1e81-7a24-48c5-888d-b350c7d12897.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg