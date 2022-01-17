sport, cricket,

The premature finish to the Fifth Ashes Test wasn't enough to hasten Scott Boland's Hobart Hurricanes return for the BBL run-in. Australia's new-found Test sensation continued his stunning start to the format in the familiar surrounds of Bellerive Oval by taking four more wickets to have 18 from just three matches at an average of 9.55. Three of those came in the thrilling final session on Sunday night when Australia wrapped up a 4-0 series win with two days to spare. However, the 32-year-old will not be making a swift return to his home state when the Hurricanes take on the bottom-placed Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday evening. The team has named an unchanged 16-player squad for their penultimate match of the BBL|11 regular season. Nathan Ellis and Joel Paris also remain unavailable while George Town's Gabe Bell could make his Hurricanes debut if selected. Ben McDermott remains the competition's leading run-scorer with 513 at 57.00 despite playing three games less than some of his rivals. The big-hitting opener has also registered two of the top three scores in the comp - 127 and 110 not out - as well as the most sixes (25) and fours (43). Before Monday's two matches, the Hurricanes were sitting fifth on the ladder with six wins, six losses and 24 points - level with the fourth-placed Adelaide Strikers. The side's final roster match will be just 24 hours later against the sixth-placed Melbourne Stars at the MCG. The top five teams will contest the finals during which fourth and fifth contest an elimination match. The finals begin on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/0471bbf4-c9a3-4880-bcf9-a00cb2d45500.JPG/r885_628_3462_2084_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg