Launceston United's off-season is going from strength to strength. The Women's Super League outfit has signed promising Canada-based striker Montana Leonard. She's just graduated from University of Calgary where she broke the conference scoring record this year. READ MORE: Combined success for seven performers The 23-year-old was also awarded the U-Sports player of the year - league best and fairest - playing for the Dinos. Thrilled United co-coach Frank Compton said Leonard was a versatile attacking player. "She can play in central midfield as well and she didn't shy away from the fact that she's done that at university level," he said. "It was more of a needs-musts scenario. So her preference is to play higher. "She's a powerful and tenacious player by description and she enjoys the physical side of the game." United's firepower is going to be something to watch out for this season with Leonard, fellow signing Ellie La Monte and Dani Gunton up front. La Monte played with W-League side Perth Glory as a teenager while Gunton was United's top-scorer last season. Compton heard about Leonard - who also played club soccer at Calgary Foothills UWS - through one of his contacts who keeps an eye out for emerging players in America and Europe. He was impressed by the 23-year-old's demeanour on their video calls. "She just portrayed as a very down-to-earth character, someone that maybe hadn't had the recognition because she wasn't from an NCAA school," he said. "The collegiate system is great but it also does leave some behind. "So we really do hope we might have got a player that's been left behind." He said she was due to arrive in mid-February. "We had to discuss a deal in principle first, and obviously take into consideration visa applications and COVID - it's a scary time for anyone considering to go overseas for any reason," he said. "They were the two major things that we put into consideration. "That process has actually been easier than we hoped. So she actually does have her visa approved, which is great news." Leonard is eager to get to Tasmania. "I'm super excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Launceston United for the upcoming season," she said. "I am looking forward to meeting my team and coaching staff. I think this is a great step in my pursuit towards a professional career and I can't wait to get going." Compton said United was keen to help Leonard achieve her goals. "Part of the conversation with Montana was to say, look if opportunities come up, we will not stand in your way," he said. "We obviously ideally do want to get some football out of her and she respects that as well. So it's very much a help each other to both get where we want to get to situation." United, who finished second on the table last season, will look to ramp up their training in preparation for the competition which starts in March. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/0bea7f77-4f55-4c28-ae66-45950066ad35.jpg/r85_194_1080_756_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg