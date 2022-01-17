sport, local-sport,

Seven Tasmanians earned selection to upcoming national titles with their performances at the state combined events championships at St Leonards over the weekend. Newstead Athletics trio Alex Wojcik, Asha Lowe and Bonnie Talbot plus Jessica Bray, of Eastern Suburbs, all achieved performances to qualify for the under-17 nationals. North Launceston's Isabella Wing qualified for under-16s national championships and the under-15 qualifiers were Lily Smith, of Newstead Athletics, and Bailey Van Den Broek (OVA Southern Saints). The national under-15 to under-18 combined events championships will be held in Sydney on February 12 and 13. Athletics Tasmania events and competitions commissioner Brian Roe thanked Northern Tasmanian Athletics and all officials who assisted in delivery of the weekend's event plus co-host Little Athletics Tasmania for its cooperation and scheduling. Little Athletics Tasmania has announced the individual progressive results from the state multi-event championships also held at St Leonards over the weekend. Around 340 competitors ranging from 5-15 years of age and representing 17 centres from across Tasmania competed at the event. Under-nine boys: 1727 Lachlan Kleinig (SL); girls 1707 Laura Cunha (SL). Under-10 boys: 2275 Sid Perrett (HD); girls 2214 Milla Finch (SL). Under-11 boys: 2259 Lewis Thorpe (HV); girls 2815 Mia Gilmour (HD) Under-12 boys: 2321 Koby Bryan (SL); girls 3339 Palepa Leauma (CLA) Under-13 boys: 3168 Daniel Wojcik (SL); girls 4104 Matilda Lange (KGB) Under-14 boys: 3433 Isaac Dixon (CLA); girls 3803 Evie Bingham (HD) Under-15 boys: 3925 Blake Doyle (HV); girls 4459 Abbey Berlese (SL) Oliver Morgan won the Tasmanian 10,000m Race Walk Championships held at Hobart's Domain Athletics Centre last week. The OVA Southern Saints member's victorious time was 58:40.2.

