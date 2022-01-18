sport, local-sport, Charlie Parker Race Tasmania

Emerging Launceston driver Charlie Parker is preparing for his second crack at Race Tasmania. The 17-year-old, who is the reigning Tasmanian Hyundai Excel Championship winner, loved being part of the inaugural event last year. With more experience under his belt, he's eager to see how he'll go this time at Symmons Plains from February 11-13. "It's cool to be on a big stage in a little car," he said. "There was a quality field in the Hyundai Excels last year and to be honest I wasn't fast enough; I hadn't been driving very long. "But having drivers like Ben Grice and Jay Hanson contesting those races in 2021, they're on such a high level, it was just unreal. "It demonstrated to me where I needed to be in the Excels, so I worked hard since that event and I can now measure myself up against these guys again this year." READ MORE: Young Tasmanian driver Campbell Logan benefits from GRM Combine The youngster, a big fan of Symmons Plains, described it as quite technical because of its tight corners. "In a little underpowered car like an Excel that's front-wheel drive, you have to drive a bit different to Trans-Am, where there's heaps of power and rear-wheel drive," he said. Parker noted the meet was a great way for local categories to promote their sponsors. "It is exciting to have Trans Am and especially TCR Australia coming back because it provides great exposure to the local sponsors on television because in Tasmania it's a small scene so many competitors rely on this support," he said. Parker has continued to learn from his grandfather Greg Crick, a racing legend. "He's so good at setting up a car," he said. "I relay my feedback, both positive or negative to him and by the next race it's fixed. "He's just a genius and very good at setting up a car, especially down here as he's probably done more laps around Symmons or Baskerville than anyone else so his knowledge has been really good for me." Parker added getting into the low-cost Excel racing had proved a great way to bond with his grandfather. "It's a cheap way to get into motorsport and it's something we can work on together and it's not overly complicated," he said. While Parker has strong racing heritage he has only recently dived into competition. He just finished his first full year. "I jumped straight into the Excel. I didn't do any go-karts or anything. So it's been a big pretty big step," he said. Marcos Ambrose, a Launceston-based Supercars and NASCAR icon, has been a great mentor for Parker. "I drive his go-kart, he gave me a go-kart to race and then then he lets me drive his Formula Ford," Parker said. "He's been a big part of my racing in the past six months." Ambrose said Parker had made a promising start to his career. "Greg Crick is a good friend of mine and Charlie the grandson is coming through, we're watching him close," he said. "I've given him a go-kart to run to try and learn the craft on the go-kart track. He's another good young one coming through and one to watch out for." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

